M6 south at Lancaster remains closed after collision

Traffic Cameras UK have released an image taken at junction 33 this morning.

The M6 south of Lancaster is closed due to a collision.

The southbound carriageway between junctions 33 and Lancaster (Forton) services is currently closed following the collision at just before 10.30am.

The roundabout on the A6 (Lancaster Road), heading on to the M6 at junction 33 is also closed.

Emergency services including the air ambulance were called to the scene, and police say a number of people have been taken to hospital after the multi-vehicle incident.

A police spokesman said: “Our officers, and other emergency service colleagues, remain at the scene and there are a number of casualties who have been taken to hospital.

“The motorway remains closed between junction 33 and the services southbound and diversions are in place.

“Northbound is open with speed restrictions in place.

“We anticipate that the southbound motorway will be closed for some time as we and our colleagues continue to respond to the incident.

“We know that it may be frustrating to have your journey delayed, or your route changed. We ask that you please be patient and understand that our officers and colleagues are working to resume normality as soon as they can.

"At this stage, our priority is responding to the collision, and we will bring you updates when we are able to.

You can find diversion details from National Highways at https://orlo.uk/NFfOC

If you witnessed the collision, or have information or dashcam footage, get in touch on 101 quoting log 0430 of 14th July.

Diversion route

Road users are advised to follow the Hollow Diamond diversion route:

Exit the M6 at J33 (Lancaster South)

At the roundabout take the first exit at A6 Garstang, Blackpool, Fleetwood

Follow the A6 southbound through Garstang, Bilsborrow, Barton,Broughton to M55 J1 (Broughton)

Take the first roundabout exit for Birmingham M6

Follow the M55 to re-join the M6 J32, heading south towards Birmingham

A National Highways spokesman said: “If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time.

“Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey."