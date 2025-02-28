M6 closed north of Lancaster due to fire

The M6 has been closed between junctions 34 and 35.

The M6 just north of Lancaster has been closed by police due to a fire.

Police have shut both north and southbound carriageways of the M6 between junctions 34 and 35.

A spokesman said: “We anticipate that the motorway will be closed for some time whilst we assess the situation.

“In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route, such as the A6.

“We’ll keep tabs on what’s happening and we’ll update you here once we know more.”

Eye-witness reports have said the air ambulance, fire crews and paramedics are at the scene with a report of a person having been trapped in a vehicle.

For motorists travelling southbound, there is currently a closure in place from junction 36.

A Great North Air Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We can confirm that today at 1.26pm, North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust requested us to assist North West Air Ambulance Charity with a serious incident on the M6 near Carnforth.

“Our pilot, doctor and paramedic arrived in just 21 minutes, and worked alongside fellow emergency services to stabilise the patient before airlifting them to hospital for further treatment.

“The M6 southbound remains closed until further notice from Lancashire Police.”