Lifeboat crew saves swimmer in difficulty in Morecambe Bay
The team was alerted by the Coastguard at 9.15pm on Saturday to assist with a person in difficulty in the water.
The inshore lifeboat was given authority to launch by operations manager Paul Turner and under the helmsman of James Donnell they attended the scene.
Following a successful recovery of the casualty the crew returned to shore to be turned around and prepped ready for the next emergency call-out.
Operations manager Paul Turner said: “One of the crew on the lifeboat was John Stewart who performed his first call out this evening. John remained professional throughout and is an asset to the team at Morecambe RNLI.”