Lifeboat called out after 'good intent' call to 'multiple' people in sea off Morecambe

Lifeboat crews were called out to a report of people ‘in distress’ in the sea off Morecambe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Morecambe Lifeboat team launched just after 4pm on Saturday after receiving reports of “multiple individuals in distress in the water”.

A spokesman said: “We received a tasking from Holyhead Coastguard, which was prompted by a concerned first informant who observed what appeared to be a number of individuals struggling in the water about three nautical miles from the Lifeboat Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Prior to our arrival on the scene, our lifeboat and rescue helicopter were stood down, as the individuals managed to self-rescue.”

Morecambe Lifeboat was called out on Saturday afternoon.

Launch Authority James Morgan emphasised that, although this incident was ultimately deemed a false alarm with good intent, it serves as a significant reminder for all individuals venturing onto open water.

It is essential to ensure that someone on land maintains vigilant observation, as their awareness could prove invaluable in the event of an actual emergency.

In the event that you find yourself in distress while at sea, call 999 and request assistance from the Coastguard.