Lancaster firefighter launches first aid training business to empower community

Lancaster-based firefighter and first aid trainer Samuel Counsell has launched Frontline First Aid, a new training business dedicated to equipping individuals, charities and organisations with life-saving skills.

At 23, Sam has nearly five years of frontline experience as a wholetime firefighter.

He became one of the UK’s youngest firefighters when he joined the service at just 18, and has now gone on to launch Frontline First Aid.

He now offers certified courses in Emergency First Aid at Work, First Aid at Work, and Basic Life Support, with a strong focus on accessibility and community impact.

“First aid can be intimidating – especially in high-pressure moments,” Sam said. “But I’ve seen first hand how critical it is.

"As a firefighter, I had to build confidence fast. Now I want to help others feel that same confidence. Through Frontline First Aid, I’m bringing real world experience into training that’s practical, engaging, and potentially life-saving.”

Sam is especially committed to supporting charities and community organisations, offering substantial discounts on training courses to ensure that no team goes without vital first aid knowledge due to cost.

Courses are delivered in person across Lancaster and surrounding areas, and can be tailored for groups, workplaces, or individuals.

All certifications meet current Health and Safety Executive and FAIB standards.

“This isn’t just about ticking a box,” Sam said. “It’s about saving lives. Whether it’s a family, a local charity, or a business team – I want to make first aid approachable, affordable, and effective.”

Frontline First Aid is now taking bookings for summer training courses. Interested organisations or individuals can get in touch via https://frontline-firstaid.co.uk/ or by calling 07404 026193.