Lancaster Farms inmates paid £152k in compensation in last five years

More than £152,000 in compensation has been paid to inmates injured at Lancaster Farms over the past five years, it has been revealed.

New data shows that from 2020-2024, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) spent a total of £152,241.50 on injury claims made by inmates at the Category C men’s prison.

Most of the compensation - £111,089 – was for claims for injuries caused by other prisoners while £19,041 pertained to injuries caused by staff.

The remaining £22,112 were classed as ‘other personal injury’ which could include injuries from bunk beds, food contamination, animal bites and asbestos.

HMP Lancaster Farms. Photo: Google Street View

The highest amount of compensation paid on claims from Lancaster Farms in any one year was £77,730 in 2022, which fell to £15,398 last year.

The figures have been released by Legal Expert ‘no win, no fee’ solicitors after they submitted Freedom of Information requests to the MoJ.

Legal Expert solicitor Lucy Parker said: “Prisoners, like anyone else, have a right to their safety while incarcerated. We have seen many different cases over the years of prisoners suffering injuries during their incarceration, from accidents in workshops and kitchens to incidents with staff.

“When they are injured due to negligence, whether it’s at the hands of an officer, a slip and fall, or inadequate safety measures, they have the right to seek compensation and to get legal advice on their case.”

The company also offers support to prison staff who have been injured at work and free advice on whether they can claim compensation.

The new figures were released in the week that controversy has grown over the attack on three prison staff at HMP Frankland by Hashem Abedi, who helped his brother to plan and prepare the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017, killing 22 people and seriously injuring many others.

An MoJ spokesperson said: “Our jails are overcrowded, have been neglected for too long, and our hardworking staff are over-stretched. By addressing this crisis, we can begin the work of improving prison conditions to reduce the need for compensation claims and ensure taxpayer money is spent more effectively.

“The Government is investing in prison maintenance and security, and prisoners who are violent towards staff or other prisoners will face the full consequences of their actions.”

