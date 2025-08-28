Lancaster dad shares devastating photos of family home after fire rips through block of flats

Vincent Priestley, 29, his partner Jorja Grounds, 22, and the couple’s two-year-old son George escaped with little more than “a couple of bags” when they fled the blaze at Bronte House in Shakespeare Road.

They have now been put up in a hotel by Lancaster City Council until more permanent housing can be found.

Vincent shared photos with the Lancaster Guardian after he was allowed back inside his home to collect a few belongings.

The family of three were all at home – where they have lived since September last year – when the fire broke out in their top floor flat at around 1.30pm on Tuesday.

Council staff were at the property at the time, repairing a leak in the kitchen which Vincent says he had reported nearly 10 months ago.

"They said [the leak] was due to the roof, so they started the repair on that and around 10 minutes later our attic was on fire,” said Vincent, who was working from home at the time.

"I didn't notice until I got up and saw the flames around the entry to the attic.

"I quickly rushed to get myself, Jorja and George out the flat. Unfortunately we didn't even have time to get George fully dressed so he had no shoes on.

“I rang the fire department immediately while trying to get out; they arrived pretty quickly, but the flat is now inhabitable, we have lost nearly everything but managed to get bits of clothing.”

Vincent said the family has been put in Morecambe Travelodge by the council, and added that a few local charities have helped them out by supplying a few items for George to keep him entertained while we are in the hotel.

He said it is likely to be months before they can return home.

"We have been booked in here for until September 3; the council have said they are looking to get us a property as soon as possible,” added Vincent, who works for Citation Cyber, a cyber security firm based at Lancaster University.

A council spokesperson said: “We are working swiftly to enable residents to return to their homes as soon as it is safe to do so.

“Some residents will be able to move back into their homes today (Wednesday), while temporary accommodation has been arranged for those who are currently unable to return while assessments and repairs continue.

“Council officers have accompanied residents to retrieve their belongings, and their welfare and wellbeing remain our highest priority.

“A full clean-up operation is underway and property assessments are continuing. Investigations will be carried out.

“We would like to thank all of the residents for their patience, and we remain committed to supporting them during this time.”

1 . Bronte House fire Some of the damage inside Vincent Priestley's flat. Photo: Vincent Priestley Photo Sales

2 . Bronte House fire Fire damage in the lounge. Photo: Vincent Priestley Photo Sales

3 . Bronte House fire Some of the damage inside Vincent Priestley's flat. Photo: Vincent Priestley Photo Sales