Investigation under way after prisoner dies at Royal Lancaster Infirmary

An investigation is now under way.

An investigation is under way after the death of a man at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary at 5.13pm on Saturday (January 25) to support prison officers who were already present guarding a prisoner, a man in his 30s, who had become unwell and agitated.

Lancashire Police officers arrived at 5.20pm and supported HM Prisons colleagues in restraining the man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 5.27pm the man’s medical condition worsened, and he stopped breathing and became unconscious. He was given CPR, but was sadly pronounced dead a short time later at 6.30pm.

His next of kin have been informed.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “Our thoughts are with his loved ones.

"The matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct and they will carry out an independent investigation into the role of the police during this incident. We will of course fully cooperate with them.

“Lancashire Constabulary will retain responsibility for investigating the wider circumstances leading to the man’s death.

“We would ask that people do not speculate on the circumstances surrounding this incident until the investigation has been completed.”