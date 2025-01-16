Here's what caused the loud noise from Heysham power station last night

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

EDF have explained what the loud noise and smoke coming from Heysham power stations last night was.

Alarmed residents posted on social media on Wednesday evening after hearing a “loud bang” and seeing a plume of smoke rising into the sky just after 5pm.

Three fire engines were sent to the site after a call from a member of the public, but no action was needed.

An EDF spokesperson said: "This evening one of the units at Heysham 2 power station came offline.

Heysham 2 power station.

"This was not planned and noise caused by steam venting may have been heard by local residents.

“This steam venting is normal when a reactor comes offline and is no reason for concern. Work is under way to establish the cause of the trip and bring the unit back online.”