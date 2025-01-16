Here's what caused the loud noise from Heysham power station last night
Alarmed residents posted on social media on Wednesday evening after hearing a “loud bang” and seeing a plume of smoke rising into the sky just after 5pm.
Three fire engines were sent to the site after a call from a member of the public, but no action was needed.
An EDF spokesperson said: "This evening one of the units at Heysham 2 power station came offline.
"This was not planned and noise caused by steam venting may have been heard by local residents.
“This steam venting is normal when a reactor comes offline and is no reason for concern. Work is under way to establish the cause of the trip and bring the unit back online.”