Here's what caused the loud noise from Heysham power station last night

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 16th Jan 2025, 10:42 BST
EDF have explained what the loud noise and smoke coming from Heysham power stations last night was.

Alarmed residents posted on social media on Wednesday evening after hearing a “loud bang” and seeing a plume of smoke rising into the sky just after 5pm.

Three fire engines were sent to the site after a call from a member of the public, but no action was needed.

An EDF spokesperson said: "This evening one of the units at Heysham 2 power station came offline.

Heysham 2 power station.

"This was not planned and noise caused by steam venting may have been heard by local residents.

“This steam venting is normal when a reactor comes offline and is no reason for concern. Work is under way to establish the cause of the trip and bring the unit back online.”

