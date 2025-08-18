Former A1 Supa Skips director sentenced after illegal waste storage led to major blaze in Lancaster

A former director of A1 Supa Skips in Lancaster which burned down in a major blaze has been sentenced on charges relating to illegal storage of controlled waste.

Oliver Luke Kirkbride, of Stanley View, Mirehouse, Whitehaven, was found guilty of seven offences relating to illegal waste operations at three sites on the Lune Industrial Estate that led to a major fire in December 2023.

The fire, linked to the abandoned waste, caused significant disruption and clean-up costs of more than £2m.

Kirkbride appeared at Preston Crown Court on August 15 and was sentenced to 16 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, and 200 hours’ unpaid work.

Drone footage of the destroyed Supa Skips building.

An investigation by the Environment Agency revealed that thousands of tonnes of combustible waste were stored in breach of permit conditions, with operations continuing even after a suspension notice was issued.

Large quantities of combustible waste were stored far in excess of the 500-tonne, seven-day limit set in the site’s environmental permit.

In February 2022, the Environment Agency suspended the site’s permit because of the significant fire risk, but waste imports continued until April 2022, and then under a second company until October 2022.

The site’s permit was revoked by the Environment Agency in November 2022.

The clean-up operation at Supa Skips.

Between September 2021 and October 2022, Kirkbride, as a company director, was found to have deliberately breached environmental permit limits, operated unpermitted waste sites, repeatedly failed to comply with enforcement notices and deposited waste without the necessary authorisations.

Further offences involve waste storage breaches at Unit C4 and the illegal use of Unit C3, which had no permit in place.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “Illegal waste activity and breaches of Environmental permits puts communities, businesses, and the environment at serious risk.

“The defendant repeatedly and deliberately ignored environmental law and defied enforcement action by continuing to breach the law with no consideration for the environment or the community of Lancaster.

The aftermath of the Supa Skips fire.

“His actions led to a major fire that ultimately caused weeks of harm and disruption to local residents and businesses. The costs of which to resolve and clear were borne by Emergency services and multi-agency partners including Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and Lancaster City Council.

“Waste criminals cause distress to our communities and can destroy the environment. This case demonstrates that we will continue to pursue and take robust action against anyone operating outside the law.”

List of Charges

On counts 1, 2 4 and 5 the judge imposed a sentence of 16 months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months and 200 hours unpaid work.

On counts 6, 7 and 8 the sentence was 6 months, suspended for 12 months and 200 hours unpaid work – these sentences were to run concurrently with the above sentences, meaning the total sentence was 16 months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months and 200 hours unpaid work.

The court found the C1, 2, 4 and 5 – relating to Unit 37, were committed with deliberate culpability and resulted in Category 1 harm.

In relation to C6, 7 and 8, relating to Units C3 and C4, the judge found the culpability to be deliberate and Category 2 harm.

The judge also imposed a Directors Disqualification Order in relation to C1 for a period of 5 years.