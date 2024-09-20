Firefighters tackle lorry on fire which contained batteries on Bay Gateway at Lancaster
Firefighters raced to the scene of an open-top lorry on fire which contained batteries.
Three fire engines from Lancaster and Morecambe, along with the water bowser from Leyland, attended an incident on Bay Gateway, Halton, Lancaster at 4.34pm on September 19.
The incident involved a fire in an open-top lorry containing batteries.
Firefighters used one hose reel, two breathing apparatus, and a quantity of foam to bring the fire under control.
Fire crews were at the scene for four hours.