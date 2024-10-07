Firefighters called to blaze at Lancaster home

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 7th Oct 2024, 09:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Fire crews were called to a blaze at a house in Lancaster on Friday evening.

Firefighters attended the property in Gloucester Avenue just before 10pm.

Three fire engines from Lancaster and Morecambe wetre at the scene for an hour, using breathing apparatus and a ventilation unit, as well as a trauma pack and power tools.

No one was reported injured by the fire service.

Related topics:LancasterMorecambe
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice