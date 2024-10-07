Firefighters called to blaze at Lancaster home
Fire crews were called to a blaze at a house in Lancaster on Friday evening.
Firefighters attended the property in Gloucester Avenue just before 10pm.
Three fire engines from Lancaster and Morecambe wetre at the scene for an hour, using breathing apparatus and a ventilation unit, as well as a trauma pack and power tools.
No one was reported injured by the fire service.