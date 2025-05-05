Firefighters called to bathroom towel rail blaze in North Yorkshire village

The aftermath of the towel rail fire in Clapham.

Two fire crews were called to a blaze in a bathroom in Clapham.

Bentham and Hornby firefighters attended the incident just after 2.30am on Sunday.

On arrival they found the fire – to an electric towel rail – had been extinguished by the occupants. The crews entered a smoke logged building, ensured it was out, then vented the property using a fan.

Advice was given and left in the hands of the occupiers.