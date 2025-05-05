Firefighters called to bathroom towel rail blaze in North Yorkshire village
Two fire crews were called to a blaze in a bathroom in Clapham.
Bentham and Hornby firefighters attended the incident just after 2.30am on Sunday.
On arrival they found the fire – to an electric towel rail – had been extinguished by the occupants. The crews entered a smoke logged building, ensured it was out, then vented the property using a fan.
Advice was given and left in the hands of the occupiers.
