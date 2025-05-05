Firefighters called to bathroom towel rail blaze in North Yorkshire village

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 5th May 2025, 09:37 BST
The aftermath of the towel rail fire in Clapham.The aftermath of the towel rail fire in Clapham.
The aftermath of the towel rail fire in Clapham.
Two fire crews were called to a blaze in a bathroom in Clapham.

Bentham and Hornby firefighters attended the incident just after 2.30am on Sunday.

On arrival they found the fire – to an electric towel rail – had been extinguished by the occupants. The crews entered a smoke logged building, ensured it was out, then vented the property using a fan.

Advice was given and left in the hands of the occupiers.

Related topics:North Yorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice