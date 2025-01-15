Fire crews to carry out training exercise in Lancaster this evening
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service are to carry out a training exercise in Lancaster today, Wednesday.
Fire crews are setting up for the exercise on the Lancaster campus of the University of Cumbria in Bowerham Road, with the training due to start at about 7pm.
A Lancashire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “You might see multiple fire appliances near William Thompson Hall, University of Cumbria in Lancaster, this evening.
“Please do not worry, this is not an emergency, our crews are taking part in a training exercise.”
County Coun Erica Lewis also shared the information, saying some smoke may be visible during the exercise.
