Hornby were called alongside Lancaster Fire Station to a building fire in Caton.

This was at 11.27am on September 20.

On arrival the crews were met with smoke coming from an overheating hoover.

The property was ventilated using PPV and the offending hoover was moved outside the property

Shortly after being released from the incident the crew were required to provide operational cover at Lancaster Fire Station for approximately one hour.