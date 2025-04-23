Fire crews rescue person from Carnforth house blaze after cooking left unattended

Firefighters attended a blaze in Carnforth in the early hours of Wednesday.

Three fire engines from Lancaster, Bolton-le-Sands and Carnforth were called to a kitchen fire at a terraced property in Haws Hill at 3.45am today, Wednesday.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus units, a hose reel jet and positive pressure ventilation to extinguish the fire.

One casualty was rescued by crews, who were at the scene for just over an hour.

A Carnforth Fire Station spokesman said: “On arrival crews used a door ram to enter the property which was completely smoke logged.

"One person was led outside by firefighters and checked over by North West Ambulance Service.

“The cause of the fire was cooking left unattended on the hob and in the oven.

“May we remind people to not try and re-enter a property that is smoke logged for valuables and pets. We are professional, trained and have the correct PPE to enter buildings in these situations.”