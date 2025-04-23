Fire crews rescue person from Carnforth house blaze

Fire crews rescued one person from the house blaze.

Firefighters rescued a person from a house in Carnforth after a blaze broke out in the early hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three fire engines from Lancaster, Bolton le Sands and Carnforth were called to a kitchen fire at a terraced property in Haws Hill at 3.45am today, Wednesday.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus units, one hose reel jet and positive pressure ventilation to extinguish the fire.

One casualty was rescued by the crews, who were at the scene for just over an hour.