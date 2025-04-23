Fire crews rescue person from Carnforth house blaze
Firefighters rescued a person from a house in Carnforth after a blaze broke out in the early hours.
Three fire engines from Lancaster, Bolton le Sands and Carnforth were called to a kitchen fire at a terraced property in Haws Hill at 3.45am today, Wednesday.
Firefighters used two breathing apparatus units, one hose reel jet and positive pressure ventilation to extinguish the fire.
One casualty was rescued by the crews, who were at the scene for just over an hour.
