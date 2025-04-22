Fire crews deal with gas cylinder fire at Heysham house

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 09:09 BST
The fire broke out just before 6.15pm on Easter Monday.
Fire crews were called to a blaze at a house in Heysham on Easter Monday.

Two fire engines from Morecambe attended the incident in Meldon Road, Heysham, just before 6.15pm on Monday.

The fire involved a domestic property and an LPG gas cylinder.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze, and were at the scene for around an hour and 15 minutes.

