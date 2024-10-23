Fire crews deal with blaze at derelict Lancaster property

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 23rd Oct 2024, 09:25 BST
Fire crews were called to deal with a blaze in a derelict building in Lancaster on Tuesday evening.

Two fire engines from Lancaster attended the property in Moor Lane just before 6.30pm.

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used a thermal imaging camera to help extinguish the fire. Crews were in attendance for an hour and 30 minutes.

Related topics:Lancaster

