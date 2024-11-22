Fire crews called to chimney blaze in Carnforth

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 09:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Fire crews were called to a chimney blaze in Carnforth on Thursday evening.

An engine from Carnforth attended the incident in Crag Bank Road just before 6pm.

Firefighters were at the scene for two hours.

Related topics:Carnforth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice