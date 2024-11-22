Fire crews called to chimney blaze in Carnforth
Fire crews were called to a chimney blaze in Carnforth on Thursday evening.
An engine from Carnforth attended the incident in Crag Bank Road just before 6pm.
Firefighters were at the scene for two hours.
