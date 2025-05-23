Fire crews called to blaze in Morecambe town centre
Firefighters were called to a blaze at the back of a building in Morecambe town centre.
One fire engine attended the incident in Euston Road at 10.45am on Thursday May 22.
Firefighters used one hose reel and were in attendance for about an hour and three-quarters.
