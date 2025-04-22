Farmer rescues sheep after it becomes stuck in quicksand in Morecambe Bay

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A sheep had to be rescued after becoming stuck in quicksand in the bay.

Bay Search & Rescue were called out to the incident today, Tuesday, and remained on stand-by as local farmer Peter Wilson, a quicksand animal rescue specialist, was able to carry out the rescue of his sheep.

The alarm was raised by a member of the public who spotted the sheep in distress.

A BSAR spokesman said: “When you farm around the bay from time to time you need to go the extra mile, because that’s what farmers do for their livestock.

Farmer Peter Wilson pictured after rescuing his sheep from quicksand.

“BSAR were alerted to this stricken animal by Holyhead Coastguard and whilst the Coastguard themselves don’t deal with Large Animal Rescue they know teams that do and we know farmers that do too!

“Thankfully, caring members of the public called the Coastguard when they came across the stricken animal, but thankfully didn’t attempt to get the animal out.

"On receiving the call we rang Peter to see if it was his, being reasonably close to his land and it was, and more so he was already en route to the job.

“Farming is a tough life full of highs and lows but thanks to Peter, the mother is back with her children and the world is ok again, at least for her, but it looks like Peter may need to turn the parlour hose on himself!

"Great work Peter.

"Please if you see anyone who looks like they are in trouble around our coastline dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard, they will get trained teams to help you.”