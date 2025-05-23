Family pays tribute to teenage boy who tragically died after going into river at Garstang

The family of a teenage boy who died after getting into difficulty on the River Wyre in Garstang have paid a loving tribute to him.

The family of 15-year-old Lotus Bowker, from Kirkham, have also warned other youngsters about the dangers of swimming in rivers and open water.

In a statement, Lotus’s dad David said: “Our son Lotus was such a lovely boy. He meant the world to me, my wife, daughter and four sons.

“I wouldn’t wish this on anyone. Those waters aren’t meant to be swum in, as stated there.

"I want any individuals and especially youngsters to think twice before visiting these dangerous locations which can potentially be costly cheap thrills regardless of social pressures or feeling the need to be included.”

Police were called to the River Wyre close to Garstang Cricket Club at 2.33pm on Saturday May 17 following reports a teenager had got into difficulty in the water.

Officers quickly attended and found that Lotus was being given CPR by members of the public on the riverbank.

He was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition but despite the best efforts of medical personnel, he very sadly passed away on Sunday morning.

Lotus’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroners office in due course.

DI Adie Knowles, of West CID, said: “First and foremost my thoughts remain with Lotus’s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

“They have lost a son and brother in the most tragic of circumstances and I just want to echo David’s words around water safety.

"I’d just ask that people think twice before going into rivers, reservoirs or any form of open water. You are unnecessarily putting your lives at risk, and I really don’t want to have to knock on your parents door to tell them that you won’t be coming home.”

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting log 834 of 17th May 2025.