Family pays emotional tribute to ‘sensitive and kind’ Morecambe teenager who died in M6 collision on Easter Sunday

The family of a teenager who died after a collision on the M6 at the weekend have paid a heartbreaking tribute to him.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 12.15pm on Easter Sunday (April 20) after a Peugeot van left the carriageway between junctions 34 and 33 southbound near to university hill and crashed into a tree.

No other vehicles were involved.

A 14-year-old passenger in the van suffered serious injuries and was tragically pronounced dead at the scene. The van driver, a man in his 30s and father of the passenger, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains.

Ryan Liam Morgan, who died in a collision on the M6 near Lancaster on Easter Monday.

The boy who died can now be named as Ryan Liam Morgan from Morecambe.

In a tribute, his family said: “Ryan, our precious boy. There truly is no one like our Ryan, such a beautiful soul and so far from typical. Words can't express how much we have loved and cherished him and how much we always will.

“The most funny, silly, loving, generous boy, who literally could not stop talking. He was always making his little sisters giggle or giving them cuddles when they were sad. He made them their bottles and read them stories at bedtime. He was such a family lad choosing to stay home with us sometimes when his friends wanted him to go out.

"He tried to put on a laddish attitude but it made us laugh because he was so soft, sensitive, kind and lovely. Every time he had pocket money he would go to the shop and buy everyone else treats and forget himself.

“He adored his dad and would stand at the window asking "when's dad coming back?" every five minutes. He would help his dad take off his work boots when his back was gone and ask how his day was.

"They loved playing Fortnite and arguing over who got what loot, watching Liverpool and Blackpool FC together, having wrestling matches and father-son talks about his love life. He would cuddle his mum and ask if she was ok when she looked stressed, saying ‘oh mum I don't know how you cope with these kids, they're such hard work!’

“He would follow mum around the kitchen when she was trying to do jobs showing her silly videos on YouTube and telling her about every little detail of his day.

"He welcomed so many people into our family life, most of all his big sister Cat who he was so close to. Telling tales on her, winding her up, begging her to go to the shop, play Xbox or cards with him, and most importantly having a friend to talk to about everything.

“Our home and our family will be so empty and quiet without him (singing Blackpool FC chants all day and night, making annoying noises to wind us up, or his new craze gangsta rapping). We wanted to see him grow and be the beautiful father and loving husband we knew he would have been.

“All we know is that he is in the arms of our saviour Jesus Christ and he is safe with Him now. We will see him again one day and be able to hold him ourselves. We will be waiting and longing to see him, every day and every moment until then.”

His mum Kim added: “Ryan Liam was the most perfect precious little boy you would ever see, and he grew to be more beautiful every day. He was the most amazing son to Kim and brother to Primrose and Summer and we will miss him as long as we live.

"Our hearts have a hole that will never heal, and we can’t express enough the devastation this has caused our family. We are eternally heartbroken. RIP our perfect beautiful Ryan Liam.”

Police are continuing to appeal for information and footage.

Anyone who can help should call 101 quoting log 0503 of April 20th. You can also email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]