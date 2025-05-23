Emergency crews called out after United Utilities van ends up in ditch near Lancaster village
Police and fire crews attended a country road near Lancaster after reports of a vehicle leaving the road and ending up in a ditch.
Crews from Bentham and Hornby Fire Stations were called out at around 3.45pm on Thursday to the road near Wray.
On arrival they were told by police officers that no one was in the vehicle.
The crews checked over the vehicle – which had a United Utilities logo on the front – for any leaking fuel or oil before leaving the incident with police for vehicle recovery.
