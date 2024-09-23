Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The driver of a car involved in a collision at junction 37 of the M6 last week has died.

Rita Thomas, 85, of Thornton-Cleveleys, was the driver of a Hyundai involved in a collision with a bus on Thursday (September 19). She died in hospital.

The passenger in the car, who was also taken to hospital, remains in a stable but serious condition.

The driver of the bus was uninjured.

Police continue to appeal for anyone with information to contact officers.

Report online at https://www.cumbria.police.uk/reportit - quoting incident 90 of September 19 or call 101.