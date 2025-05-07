Delays reported on M6 near Lancaster after two-vehicle collision

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 7th May 2025, 12:22 BST
Updated 7th May 2025, 12:23 BST
The collision occurred between junctions 34 and 33.
Traffic is slow moving on the M6 southbound near Lancaster after a collision.

Eye witnesses reported an incident between two vehicles within the last hour, partially blocking the carriageway between junctions 34 and 33.

Traffic is still moving slowly as congestion clears.

Lancashire Police confirmed they were called to the motorway southbound following reports of the crash involving a lorry and a car, and lanes were closed as a result.

