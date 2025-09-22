Cyclist in his 70s seriously injured after collision with motorbike in Lancaster

Can you help police with their appeal?

Police are appealing for information and footage after a cyclist suffered serious injuries in a collision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were alerted at 3.55pm on Sunday to a collision between a Honda VFR 800 A-6 motorbike and a pushbike on Bay Horse Road in Ellel.

The cyclist, a man in his 70s, suffered serious injuries, and remains in hospital.

Enquiries into how the collision occurred are ongoing.

If you have any information or footage that could assist police enquiries, contact 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0816 of 21st September.