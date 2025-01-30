Cyclist dies in hospital after collision with van on A6 near Garstang

The collision happened on Friday January 24.

A cyclist has sadly died after being involved in a collision on the A6 near Garstang.

The cyclist, a man in his 30s, passed away in hospital on Wednesday morning.

It follows a collision shortly after 8.30pm on Friday January 24 between a Peugeot van and a Carrera racing bike.

In the collision, on the A6 between The Avenue and Old Lancaster Road, the cyclist was thrown from the bike and suffered a serious head injury.

The van stopped at the scene.

A police spokesman said: “Our thoughts remain with his loved ones at this incredibly distressing time. They are being supported by specially trained Family Liaison Officers.”

Police are continuing to appeal for any information that could assist their enquiries, or any CCTV or dashcam footage.

Anyone who can help should contact 101 quoting log 1485 of January 24th or you can email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]