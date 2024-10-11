Collision closes major road in south Lancaster as rush hour begins
Police have closed a major Lancaster road this afternoon, Friday, after a collision.
Lancaster Police posted on social media just before 4pm that they are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision in Scotforth Road.
The road is currently closed between Scotforth Road, Barton Road and Wakefield Drive.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.