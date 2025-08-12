Carnforth road reopens after collision

Police issued an update after the collision earlier today.

A road in Carnforth has been reopened by police after a collision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police had announced at around 2pm today, Tuesday, that Burrow Road had been closed due to a road traffic collision.

“We anticipate that this will be closed for a short amount of time whilst we clear the road,” officers said at the time. “In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route.”

However, they have now announced that the road has been cleared and reopened to traffic.

"Thank you again for your patience and drive safely on your onward journeys,” they added.