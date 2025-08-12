Carnforth road reopens after collision

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 12th Aug 2025, 16:10 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2025, 16:10 BST
A road in Carnforth has been reopened by police after a collision.

Police had announced at around 2pm today, Tuesday, that Burrow Road had been closed due to a road traffic collision.

“We anticipate that this will be closed for a short amount of time whilst we clear the road,” officers said at the time. “In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route.”

However, they have now announced that the road has been cleared and reopened to traffic.

"Thank you again for your patience and drive safely on your onward journeys,” they added.

