Carnforth road closed after traffic collision

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 12th Aug 2025, 14:55 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2025, 14:55 BST
Police closed Burrow Road after a collision.
A road in Carnforth has been closed by police after a collision.

Police announced at around 2pm today, Tuesday, that Burrow Road had been closed due to a road traffic collision.

“We anticipate that this will be closed for a short amount of time whilst we clear the road,” officers said. “In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route.

“We’ll keep tabs on what’s happening and we’ll update you once the road is open.

"As always, thank you for your patience and stay safe if you’re out and about today.”

