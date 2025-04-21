Carnforth fire crews called out after car veers off road and crashes in ditch

Emergency services at the scene on Friday afternoon.

Emergency services were called out after a car veered off a road ‘through trees and thick bushes’ before crashing into a ditch.

Fire crews from Carnforth were called to the scene along with other emergency services shortly after 2pm on Friday April 18.

The driver did not suffer any injuries and 'was able to extricate themselves from the vehicle', the fire service said.

The car was taken away on a recovery truck and crews were at the scene for around an hour.

