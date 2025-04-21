Carnforth fire crews called out after car veers off road and crashes in ditch
Fire crews from Carnforth were called to the scene along with other emergency services shortly after 2pm on Friday April 18.
The driver did not suffer any injuries and 'was able to extricate themselves from the vehicle', the fire service said.
The car was taken away on a recovery truck and crews were at the scene for around an hour.
Carnforth Fire Station said on Facebook on Friday: "Today at 14:03 we were called out to a single vehicle RTC.
"The vehicle had veered off the road through trees and thick bushes into a ditch.
"The driver sustained no injuries and was able to extricate themselves from the vehicle.
"Firefighters used a tirfor winch to pull the car from the ditch and free from the trees and bushes.
"It was then taken away on a recovery truck."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.