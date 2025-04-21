Boy, 14, dies after van hits tree on M6 at Lancaster on Easter Sunday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenager died on Easter Sunday after the vehicle he was travelling in came off the M6 and hit a tree near Lancaster.

The 14-year-old’s father, who was driving the Peugeot van, is in hospital with serious injuuries after the incident between junctions 34 and 33 southbound near to university hill.

Emergency services including the air ambulance were called to the scene just after 12.15pm on Sunday April 20 after the van left the carriageway and crashed into a tree.

No other vehicles were involved.

The southbound carriageway was closed for several hours in the aftermath of the incident, as investigations began.

It reopened shortly after 3.30pm.

The 14-year-old passenger in the van suffered serious injuries and was very sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The van driver, a man in his 30s and father of the passenger, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains.

Sgt Martin Wilcock, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This collision has very sadly resulted in the death of a young man and left another man with serious injuries and my thoughts are with their loved ones.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened, and who hasn’t yet spoken with police, or anyone with dashcam or mobile footage, to get in touch.

“I would also like to speak to anyone who saw the van in the moments before the collision.”

Anyone who can help should call 101 quoting log 0503 of April 20th. You can also email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]