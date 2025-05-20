Anti-terrorism measures begin at Lancaster and Morecambe venues as Martyn’s Law is rolled out
Martyn’s Law, officially known as the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Bill, received Royal Assent in April. It will be implemented over the next two years and applies to any venue with a capacity of more than 200.
The law is coming into force following a campaign by the mother of Martyn Hett, one of the 22 people killed at the bombing of an Ariana Grande concert in the Manchester Arena in 2017.
As part of the measures, enhanced bag checks and other precautionary steps are now taking place at venues run by Lancaster City Council including The Platform and Ashton Hall.
A concert at The Platform on Sunday was delayed by 20 minutes as the audience went through a bag check. No bags bigger than A4 size were allowed to be taken into the event.
A Lancaster City Council spokesperson said: “Lancaster City Council is committed to ensuring the safety and security of everyone who visits and works in our venues.
"Martyn’s Law is designed to improve public safety by requiring venues to take proportionate steps to mitigate the risk of terrorist attacks.
“In response, we are proactively reviewing and updating our security procedures across all our commercial event sites, including The Platform and Ashton Hall.
“We understand that this can occasionally lead to short delays, and we thank visitors for their understanding and support as we work to implement these important changes.”
Other venues in the district which all have capacities of more than 200 include The Dukes and Grand Theatres, Morecambe and Lancaster City FC stadiums, Vue cinema, Kanteena and The Sugarhouse, as well as the Great Hall and Nuffield Theatre at Lancaster University.
Those responsible for such premises will face different requirements according to the number of people they expect to be attending events.
Venues attracting 200-799 people will be in a ‘standard tier’ where requirements could be as simple as locking doors, closing shutters and identifying safe routes.
Larger premises will be in an ‘enhanced tier’ where appropriate measures could include bag searches, CCTV and vehicle checks.