Anti-terrorism measures begin at Lancaster and Morecambe venues as Martyn’s Law is rolled out

By Louise Bryning
Published 20th May 2025, 13:08 BST
People attending events at venues such as Lancaster’s Ashton Hall and The Platform in Morecambe could face delays as preparations for anti-terrorism measures begin.

Martyn’s Law, officially known as the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Bill, received Royal Assent in April. It will be implemented over the next two years and applies to any venue with a capacity of more than 200.

Most Popular

The law is coming into force following a campaign by the mother of Martyn Hett, one of the 22 people killed at the bombing of an Ariana Grande concert in the Manchester Arena in 2017.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As part of the measures, enhanced bag checks and other precautionary steps are now taking place at venues run by Lancaster City Council including The Platform and Ashton Hall.

The Ashton Hall in Lancaster will be affected by the new law.placeholder image
The Ashton Hall in Lancaster will be affected by the new law.

A concert at The Platform on Sunday was delayed by 20 minutes as the audience went through a bag check. No bags bigger than A4 size were allowed to be taken into the event.

A Lancaster City Council spokesperson said: “Lancaster City Council is committed to ensuring the safety and security of everyone who visits and works in our venues.

"Martyn’s Law is designed to improve public safety by requiring venues to take proportionate steps to mitigate the risk of terrorist attacks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“In response, we are proactively reviewing and updating our security procedures across all our commercial event sites, including The Platform and Ashton Hall.

The Platform in Morecambe.placeholder image
The Platform in Morecambe.

“We understand that this can occasionally lead to short delays, and we thank visitors for their understanding and support as we work to implement these important changes.”

Other venues in the district which all have capacities of more than 200 include The Dukes and Grand Theatres, Morecambe and Lancaster City FC stadiums, Vue cinema, Kanteena and The Sugarhouse, as well as the Great Hall and Nuffield Theatre at Lancaster University.

Those responsible for such premises will face different requirements according to the number of people they expect to be attending events.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Venues attracting 200-799 people will be in a ‘standard tier’ where requirements could be as simple as locking doors, closing shutters and identifying safe routes.

Larger premises will be in an ‘enhanced tier’ where appropriate measures could include bag searches, CCTV and vehicle checks.

Related topics:LancasterMorecambeLancaster City Council
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice