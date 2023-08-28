Emergency crews called to help family cut off by tide off Morecambe Bay

Volunteer teams from Morecambe Lifeboat and Bay Search & Rescue were both called by the Coastguard just after 7.30pm to assist with the incident.

They were told that two adults and a child were reported as being cut off by the tide between Kent’s Bank and Grange over Sands.

The family had been spotted by one of the Bay Search & Rescue team members who lives locally.

Morecambe Lifeboat was called out on Saturday evening.

Both emergency teams were stood down after the low tide meant the family managed to walk the the shore by themselves, to be greeted by a waiting Coastguard team from Arnside.

Lifeboat launch authority Chris Walton said: “Whilst on this occasion all had returned safely to shore it does go without saying that the bay poses many risks.

"It is inherently dangerous attempting to cross channels with hidden quick sand placing lives in serious danger.

"If going out on the bay you need to be aware of fast rising tides and lurking dangers of quick sand.

"Do not go out of your comfort zone and always ensure someone knows your whereabouts who is based on the shore.”

The Bay Search & Rescue team later assisted using their drone team to help the Coastguard, police and RNLI in the search for an elderly man who had gone missing.