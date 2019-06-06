Elena is Morecambe Carnival Talent trail winner

Young singer Elena Reeve has won the 2019 Morecambe Carnival talent trail and will perform on the main stage at the carnival in August.

For a month the Talent Trail visited venues across Morecambe starting at Popworld then on to the Hurley Flyer, up to The Cumberland View Hotel and returning to Popworld for the grand final.

For each heat performers of ages and types were invited to come and show everyone what they had to offer and compete for the prize of a spot performing live on the MC19 main stage.

This is the same stage that will host Toyah, The Christians, S-Club 3, The Hara and Morecambe’s own Ice factory at Morecambe Carnival on August 10 and 11.

Eight amazing performers from all over the Morecambe and Lancaster area gave truly fantastic performances including great renditions of classic songs, a joyous young Eric Morecambe impression as well as inspired original music and songs.

After deliberations the judging panel made up of Morecambe Carnival committee and volunteer team members named Elena Reeve MC19 Talent Trail winner. Elena from Galgate in Lancaster is only 11.

She will be performing live on the MC19 Main Stage on Morecambe Promenade on Sunday August 11.