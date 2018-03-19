Elderly woman airlifted to hospital after cliff fall

An elderly woman was airlifted to hospital after she fell from a cliff top path between Silverdale and Arnside, says the coastguard.

The 70-year-old woman fell approximately 60 feet from the cliff at around 12.30pm on Sunday.

The air ambulance, coastguard and mountain rescue teams were all scrambled to help rescue the woman.

A spokesman for Morecambe’s volunteer lifeboat team said: "In strong wind and against an ebbing tide, the inshore rescue lifeboat launched immediately from Morecambe.

"Meanwhile, due to the strong wind, the inshore rescue hovercraft was transported to Arnside, by road and, launched from there.

"On arrival at the scene of the incident, the inshore lifeboat crew passed their oxygen bottle to the medical team treating the casualty, before moving off into deeper water.

"When the on-scene doctor was satisfied that it was safe to transport the casualty, the Air Ambulance landed on the beach and she was transported to hospital.

"Both RNLI craft then returned to station."

Volunteers for Morecambe RNLI described the incident as "very serious".

Morecambe RNLI volunteer Deputy Launching Authority, Colin Midwinter, said ‘This was a very serious incident and we were glad to be able to play our part in what was an excellent example of multi-agency co-operation’.