Egerton Road closed as air ambulance and police attend 'serious incident' near Ashton Park in Preston
Police closed a major road in Preston and confirmed that they are dealing with a "serious ongoing incident" on Friday afternoon (September 23, 2022).
By Lucinda Herbert
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 2:14 pm
Updated
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 3:33 pm
Egerton Road in Preston was closed by police following the incident at around 1.20pm on Friday, where a large number of police vehicles were in attendance.
Lancashire Police later confirmed they were dealing with a ‘serious ongoing incident’.
An air ambulance crew touched down in nearby Ashton Park soon after.
Lancashire Police have been contacted for more details.