Egerton Road closed as air ambulance and police attend 'serious incident' near Ashton Park in Preston

Police closed a major road in Preston and confirmed that they are dealing with a "serious ongoing incident" on Friday afternoon (September 23, 2022).

By Lucinda Herbert
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 2:14 pm
Updated Friday, 23rd September 2022, 3:33 pm

Egerton Road in Preston was closed by police following the incident at around 1.20pm on Friday, where a large number of police vehicles were in attendance.

Lancashire Police later confirmed they were dealing with a ‘serious ongoing incident’.

An air ambulance crew touched down in nearby Ashton Park soon after.

Egerton Road was closed on Friday afternoon.

Lancashire Police have been contacted for more details.

Air ambulance landing in Ashton Park on Friday, September 23, 2022