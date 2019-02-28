Young children can become Library Explorers

Young visitors to Lancashire libraries can collect stickers of their favourite magical characters by becoming Library Explorers.

The new scheme is being launched on Thursday, March 7, to coincide with World Book Day, encouraging parents of children up to the age of four to visit a library and benefit from the many free services available.

Each young visitor taking part in the scheme will receive a Library Explorers booklet featuring various fictional character stickers including the Lancashire Reading Dragon and the Dream Fairies.

Children will receive a different sticker from the 13 characters available each time they visit. Explorers who collect ten stickers will also get a certificate to recognise their achievement.

Libraries offer all sorts for young children.

As well as thousands of books, there’s also activities, including Bounce and Rhyme and storytelling sessions.

Free Wi-Fi is available giving parents access to a wealth of information, and the ability to play online games and stream music.

Hundreds of children’s e-books and audio books are also available to download for free.

Currently 14,734 children under five-years-old are Lancashire library members and have their own library card.

Children can get a library card from birth.

Children need to be a library member to take part in the Library Explorers scheme.

To join, parents or carers just need to visit a library with their child and fill in a few details.

For more information about Library Explorers , go to www.lancashire.gov.uk/libraries.