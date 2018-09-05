Wind power pair win Dyson honour

Energy-conscious university students have designed a wind turbine to harness and generate electricity in large cities.

The duo from Lancaster University,Nicolas Orellana and Yaseen Noorani have used their scientific skills to create what has been dubbed the O-Wind Turbine to harness renewable energy from urban areas - and have now been named UK winner of this year’s James Dyson Award.

They devised a way of utilising wind power which is usually wasted in cities because it can’t be harnessed by traditional turbines.

Nicolas Orellana, 36, and Yaseen, 24,came up with the design for the new device after studying Nasa’s Mars Tumbleweed rover and are hoping their design will be installed on large structures such as the side of a building or balcony - where wind speeds are at their highest.

Nicolas said: “We hope that O-Wind Turbine will improve the usability and affordability of turbines for people across the world.

“Cities are windy places, but we are currently not harnessing this resource. Our belief is that making it easier to generate green energy, people will be encouraged to play a bigger role in conserving our planet.

“Winning the James Dyson Award has validated our concept and given us the confidence to approach investors to secure the capital we need to continue turn our idea into a reality.”