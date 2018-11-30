Top gongs for UCLan at education Oscars

Preston’s university is officially top of the class after scooping a hat-trick of trophies at the nation’s leading education “Oscars”.

The University of Central Lancashire won more than any other institution at the TES Higher Education Awards.

UCLan’s publishing unit brought home the Excellence and Innovation in the Arts award.

The university boasts the world’s only student run, not-for-profit trade publishing house, which has so far produced around 150 titles selling through major retailers and competed against industry leaders to land A J Hartley’s international best seller Cold Bath Street.

Work to provide temporary refuge to more than 700 staff,students and their families affected by Hurricane Irma won the university the International Collaboration of the Year Title, it’s fourth award this year.

This saw almost the entire contingent of the American University of The Caribbean (AUC) School of Medicine re-locating to UCLan while their base on the island of St Maarten was rebuilt.

UCLan’s work with Preston-based Recyling Lives charity was rewarded with the Most Innovative Contribution to Business-University Collaboration gong.

The pair work together on social and environmental initiatives and are now entering into a joint venture which will see their partnership building and owning a £540,000 research facility.

Joint institutional head Liz Bromley, who collected the International Collaboration award from host Sandi Toksvig, said: “To walk away with more awards than any other University is absolutely outstanding, and I couldn’t be more proud.”

Collague Dr Lynne Livesey, added: “The fantastic work, which is taking place across the institution, has been deservedly recognised through these prestigious industry awards.”

UCLan Chancellor Ranvir Singh, who was in attendance at the awards, tweeted: “So proud of @UCLan as Chancellor to say we won THREE awards tonight in Arts, Business and International work BOOM !! #THEAwards”

The latest successes come hard on the heels of winning in four categories at the 2018 Educate North Awards.

UCLan has won the following awards in the past 12 months for the AUC work:

•The Guardian University Awards 2018 - Internationalisation category

•Gold Heist Award - Best International Initiative 2018

•Educate North Award - International Partnership category