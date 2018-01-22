Top Euro sport post for Mike

A university professor has been elected to a prestigious post in the world of sport.

Emeritus professor from the University of Cumbria Mike Huggins has been chosen as President of the European Committee for Sport History (CESH). A prolific writer, Mike’s term of office will last until 2021.

CESH co-ordinates European projects on the history of physical education and sport, helping in the exchange of ideas, students and staff between European universities to assure a high standard of teaching in sport history and to help young scholars in developing a European dimension to their work.