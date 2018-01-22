Search

Top Euro sport post for Mike

University of Cumbria Emeritus Professor Mike Huggins (second last) has been elected as President of the European Committee for Sport History (CESH), until 2021
University of Cumbria Emeritus Professor Mike Huggins (second last) has been elected as President of the European Committee for Sport History (CESH), until 2021

A university professor has been elected to a prestigious post in the world of sport.

Emeritus professor from the University of Cumbria Mike Huggins has been chosen as President of the European Committee for Sport History (CESH). A prolific writer, Mike’s term of office will last until 2021.

CESH co-ordinates European projects on the history of physical education and sport, helping in the exchange of ideas, students and staff between European universities to assure a high standard of teaching in sport history and to help young scholars in developing a European dimension to their work.