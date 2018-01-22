Students getting lessons in keeping fit and relaxation

Keeping fit and active is top of the timetable for one group of students.

Young people at Lancaster and Morecambe College have given the subject high priority.

In a bid to get more people involved, students have been taking part in “Tackling Inactivity” sessions, the project from Sports England is aimed at getting more young people to engage in physical activity in order to improve public health.

As part of the programme, group of creative digital media students from LMC have been taking part in yoga and archery sessions on a Monday afternoon.

The sessions are being used to help students become more active, and to help with mental health.

Yoga is used by the students as a relaxation activity to ease the stress of deadlines and workloads.

Students have also been taking part in archery sessions, designed to help take their minds of the pressures that they might be facing.

A group also visited a trampoline park in Morecambe for alternative exercise.

Creative digital media tutor, Wendy Bickerstaffe said :“The sessions that have been introduced are really good fun.

“ We all have a good laugh trying to get into some of the poses in yoga, and it’s really good exercise.

“The creative digital media students have been targeted specifically for the sessions, due to their subject being synonymous with inactivity.”

In September, LMC was awarded a £93,000 grant to help students become more active. Part of the money was used to appoint Tackling Inactivity project lead, Adam Cowperthwaite, previously the college sport maker, who with the wellbeing team put in the bid which saw the college in the top five applicants for the funding.