Schoolkids dress as elves for St John‘s Hospice run

Schoolchildren across the district are getting ready to take part in St John’s Hospice Elf Runs.

St John’s Hospice is organising school runs as part of a schools partnership programme to support children’s wellbeing and raise awareness of the hospice’s work. So far over 40 schools are taking part with many more planning to join in.

Children will be sporting fabulous elf hats on their runs, and over 5000 hats have already been sent out so they won’t be hard to miss! Schools are arranging their Elf Runs in many different places, from school tracks, to paths to promenades and playgrounds throughout December, with many children raising vital sponsorship money to support the work of St John’s Hospice.

Rachael Makinson, Community Fundraiser at St John’s Hospice said: “We are so excited about the Elf Runs, the response has been terrific. It’s a great opportunity for people to get involved: thousands of children are taking part in an Elf Run, families are supporting with sponsorship and people are coming to watch.

“Even if you aren’t a young runner you can support St John’s Hospice by sponsoring a child who is taking part or buying an Elf Hat for a suggested donation of £2 or more.

“If you are sponsoring a child remember to tick that all-important gift aid box if you are a UK taxpayer – donating through Gift Aid means we can claim an extra 25p for every £1 you give. It won’t cost you any extra.”

And it’s not just the children who are looking forward to wearing the Elf Hats, local band Samba Espirito (a samba drumming band), based near Lancaster will also be wearing the soon to be famous Elf hats to raise awareness of the Elf Runs and the work of St John’s Hospice.

If your child’s school would like to take part and hasn’t signed up yet please contact the fundraising team at St John’s Hospice.