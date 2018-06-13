New boss is ready for a challenge

A new principal is set to take over at Kendal College following the retirement of Graham Wilkinson who has been at the helm for the past 18 years.

Kelvin Nash, 46 originally from South Wales, is moving from the Heart of Worcestershire College where he has been vice principal for nearly six years.

A trained economics teacher, apart form a brief spell in the retail industry, he has worked in the further education sector for 19 years.

Although moving from a college with 800 staff and 20,000 students with 12 different sites he said: “ A smaller college is appealing because it brings different benefits and challenges.”