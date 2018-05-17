Morecambe schoolkids say YESS to bacon buns

Children at Sandylands Primary School tucked into bacon butties as part of a new initiative sponsored by a local business to tackle child poverty.

‘Friday bacon butties’ will be running in school for the next few weeks and on the first day, more than 200 children enjoyed bacon sandwiches.

Children from Sandylands Primary School enjoyed free bacon butties as part of a new initiative sponsored by Yess Electrical to tackle child poverty.

Darryl Rothwell, manager of YESS electrical, was touched by the recent report regarding child poverty in Morecambe.

He grew up in Morecambe and was eager to support his local community. He said: “I discussed the issue with my regional manager and it was decided we would sponsor an initiative which would help and benefit local children. If other businesses want to get involved in similar projects we are asking them to contact Sandylands Primary or YESS electricals main office.”

Headteacher Allison Hickson said: “We really appreciate the generosity of YESS electricals and Darryl and I were saying how it would be great if the scheme expanded into other schools. It was great to see the children so excited and we fed over 200 in half an hour.

“Thank you to all the staff of YESS electricals for giving up their Friday treat so that the children of Sandylands can look forward to a bacon bun for breakfast.”

Children from Sandylands Primary School enjoyed free bacon butties as part of a new initiative sponsored by Yess Electrical to tackle child poverty.

A couple of the schoolchildren said: “It was great getting a bacon bun this morning”, and “It was delicious.”