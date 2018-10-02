Manchester Students' Union ban clapping at events

A motion has been passed to ban clapping at Students' Union events at the University of Manchester, in favour of using 'jazz hands' to show appreciation.

It was argued that jazz hands would be an more inclusive form of expression, while clapping and whooping could pose an issue to students with anxiety or sensory issues.

The report on The Mancunion

The motion, called 'Making Senate More Accessible" was voted through with little opposition, while encouraging student groups and societies to so the same.

The National Union of Students has been using British Sign Language clapping since 2015.

In an article on The Mancunion, the online student newspaper for the university, Amy Wei reported on the unusual vote, held on Thursday.