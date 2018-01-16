Lancaster and Morecambe students welcome cabin crew member

Air Cabin Crew students at Lancaster & Morecambe College were visited by Senior Cabin Crew member Deborah Pye from airliner, Flybe.

Deborah, who has previously work for Air Europe, Excalibur and Laker Airlines, was a guest speaker for the Air Cabin Crew students, and shared her experiences from a 38-year-career in aviation with the group, including the huge changes that were made following 9/11 and the Tenerife airport disaster.

Ella MacAdam, of Lancaster and Morecambe College, who will be relocating to London for her new job as a British Airways Flight Attendant.

The Air Cabin Crew course at LMC is designed for young people who want to seek a career as a flight attendant.

Guest speakers are regularly invited to the college to give the students information and advice about their careers.

Travel and Tourism tutor, Amanda Woodhouse, said: “This is an invaluable session with Deborah who has extensive flying experience with a variety of UK airlines.

“The students were very keen to ask lots of questions which will help them when applying for jobs.”

Two of the students in the class, Callum Kelly and Ella MacAdam, have progressed onto employment at Thomas Cook and British Airways, respectively, both praising the college for the training that they have received.

Callum said: “The course that was recommended has given me the chance to get a head start with what to expect when I go on my training.”

Ella, who will be moving to London to fly both long and short haul, said: “College helped me build my confidence and helped me decide what I wanted to do.

“Everything was relevant for securing employment and the content of the training required by British Airways.”