Lancaster and Morecambe college students made up with beauty training

Representatives from the International Institute for Anti-Ageing (IIAA), Environ Facial and Jane Iredale Make-Up attended Lancaster & Morecambe College to deliver a full industry training day for aspiring beauty therapists and make-up artists.

The IIAA Day, set up for Level 3 Beauty Therapy students, was organised by the college in order for their students to learn innovative, new industry skills; test high-quality, specialist products; and develop an understanding of different techniques used within the industry.

Alex Marshall, studying on the Level 3 Beauty Therapy course said: “I really enjoyed the industry training day as it taught me a new set of skills for consultation with clients as well as improving my skills in make-up, particularly using mineral make-up and learning about the best techniques.”